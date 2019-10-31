VALDOSTA – Senior citizens will soon get support with heating.
The Coastal Plain Area EOA Low Income Heat Energy Assistance program returns this week.
At 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, the phone lines will open for residents 65 years old and older to apply. Serviced counties include Lowndes, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Tift and Turner.
Sandra Holiday, community service center coordinator, said phone lines will stay open until all of the slots are filled. The assistance will help with an electric or gas bill.
"We are just trying to help the community be more self-sufficient but we’re here to help anytime they need us," she said.
Proof of income from the past 30 days for all household members 18 years old and older is required, though a person with no income may apply, Holiday confirmed.
Each person in the household must submit proof of Social Security numbers.
Coastal Plain representatives ask for last and/or current month’s power bill for the household and the 2019 award letter for anyone receiving supplemental security income, Social Security, a pension, Veteran Affairs benefits or worker’s compensation.
Any household members 18 and older must have current proof of citizenship or legal immigration status.
A state-issued picture identification, such as a driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport or military ID will suffice.
A current electric bill within the last 30 days is required for assistance with gas or propane, according to the nonprofit.
Applicants are required to meet federal income poverty guidelines.
The heating program concludes in February and a cooling assistance program will follow.
Call (229) 351-4936, or visit coastalplain.cascheduler.com, to make appointments. Lowndes County applicants will be seen at the Lowndes County Community Service Center, 900 S. Troup St.
Surrounding counties can be serviced at specified locations, Holiday said. More information, visit coastalplain.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.