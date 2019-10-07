VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area, EOA will accept appointment calls for heating assistance for clients who are senior citizens 65 years and older, Nov. 1 through February.
General population will be accepting appointment calls Dec. 2, state officials said.
All applicants must bring the necessary items to the appointment to be seen:
• For all household members 18 years old or older: Proof of income for the past 30 days.
• Social Security cards for each person in the household.
• Current month’s heating bill (electric, gas, propane).
• 18 years old or older: Current/Valid proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state-issued picture identification such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)
If receiving SSI, Social Security, pension, VA benefits or worker’s compensation, the 2019 award letter is required. Bank statements are accepted for Social Security only, state officials said.
Sign up begins 6 a.m., Nov. 1 for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, and Turner counties.
Appointments may be made by calling (229) 351-4936.
