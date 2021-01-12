VALDOSTA – Five people were displaced Monday by a fire at a 1300 block Bethune Street residence.
Following the 3:16 p.m. call, the "first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find light smoke coming from the roof of the residence," city official said in a statement.
A resident was already outside of the structure. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, city officials said.
Thirteen firefighters responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.
"The cause of the fire was determined to be a heater too close to combustibles," city officials said.
