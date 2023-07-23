VALDOSTA — South Georgia’s blowtorch heat should continue through next week, though the weekend will bring a brief break, forecasters said.
A ridge of high pressure over the Southwest and Plains states pushing east brought brutal heat to the South late last week, with heat warnings issued for much of South Georgia Thursday and Friday. Temperatures hit the upper 90s; with humidity factored in, heat indexes — “what it feels like” — went as high as 114 degrees for Valdosta Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service and local authorities issued reminders to the public about drinking enough water to keep hydrated, taking frequent rest breaks and staying indoors in air-conditioned buildings. No heat-related deaths had been reported in Lowndes County as of Friday, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
Temperatures eased a bit during the weekend as thunderstorm activity picked up in the region; Valdosta’s highs fell from 99 degrees Friday to the high 80s early in the week, according to the weather service’s forecast.
In Tifton, a high around 97 Friday was expected to give way to a high of 88 Sunday as thunderstorm chances grew; in the following week, Tifton’s highs were expected to climb into the mid-90s, according to the weather service.
The average temperature for the Azalea City at this time of year is 92, with an average overnight low of 70, said Bill Deger, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“It’s the typical summertime forecast,” he said of the high chances of weekend rain. The storms will be caused by a frontal boundary expected to stall over South Georgia this weekend, Deger said.
Once the storms clear out, temperatures will start rising again, heading to the upper 90s by the end of the week, he said.
The temperatures, while unseasonably high, are not record-breaking, said Don van Dyke, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“Most of the daily high temperature records (for Valdosta) are above 100 degrees,” he said.
Valdosta’s all-time high temperature record was 107 degrees, set July 1, 1911, according to extremeweatherwatch.com.
Both forecasters said there was a slight risk of severe weather during the weekend with thunderstorm activity. Van Dyke said gusty winds would be a concern with any storms, while Deger said flooding downpours would be possible here and there.
