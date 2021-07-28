Heat advisory issued for South Georgia

VALDOSTA — A heat advisory for most of South Georgia and north Florida has been issued for Thursday by the National Weather Service.
The advisory says heat indexes of at least 108 degrees are expected across the region. a “heat index” is a measure of what the heat feels like to the human body after both temperature and humidity have been taken into consideration.
Ignoring the humidity, Valdosta’s predicted high temperature for Thursday is 94 degrees, the weather service forecast says.
The weather service’s heat advisory runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; however, Meghan Barwick, spokeswoman for Lowndes County, said the advisory is expected to be extended through the weekend.
Barwick offered the following tips for dealing with the heat:
• Stay hydrated. Stick to drinking water for hydration over other drinks like sports drinks. While sports drinks can help, they should not be the only source of hydration. Drinks containing caffeine should also be avoided as caffeine can cause dehydration.
• Eat light. Choose easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
– Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.
– Look before you lock your vehicles. Never leave a baby, senior or pet locked in a car, even for a few minutes.
– Wear lightweight light-colored, loose clothing.
– Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water.
The weather service warns that heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can occur. Here are the signs of both to watch out for:
Heat exhaustion
• Faint or dizzy.
• Excessive sweating.
• Cool, pale, clammy skin.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Rapid, weak pulse.
• Muscle cramps.
If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, get them to a cooler, air-conditioned place, have them drink water if fully conscious and get them to take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
Heat Stroke
• Throbbing headache, confusion.
• No sweating.
• Body temperature above 103 with red, hot, dry skin.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Rapid, strong pulse.
• May lose consciousness.
If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and move the person to a cooler place, cool using cool cloths or bath and do not give them anything to drink.
For more information on how you can protect yourself or care for others during the heat, visit www.weather.gov/heat.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.