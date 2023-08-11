From the National Weather Service:

Geneva-Houston-Madison-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-

Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-

Lowndes-

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/

THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111

expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot

conditions with heat index values up to 115 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend of Florida,

and south central and southwest Georgia.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this

morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Excessive

Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

