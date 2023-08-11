From the National Weather Service:
Geneva-Houston-Madison-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-
Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-
Lowndes-
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend of Florida,
and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this
morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.