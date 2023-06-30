file art heat
From the National Weather Servive

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT

/7 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 108 to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle

Florida and south central and southwest Georgia, including Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

