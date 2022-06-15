From the National Weather Service:

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values
  between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
  may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
  southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.

* WHEN...From noon EDT /11
  AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

