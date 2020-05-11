VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta neighborhood development division hosts a virtual public hearing, 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 11.
The public hearing will be a chance for citizens to hear an overview on City of Valdosta’s Community Development Block Grant Fiscal Year 2020-24 consolidated plan, FY2020 annual action plan and the FY2020 analysis of impediments to fair housing reports before submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, city officials said in a released statement.
"Due to COVID19, we are unable to present the public hearing in the traditional, in-person format. The virtual public hearing will provide information on how to comment during the 30-day public comment period," city officials said.
The 30-day comment period lasts from May 11 to June 13.
City officials urge the public make arrangements to view the City of Valdosta Facebook page for the live broadcast of the public hearing. Copies of the complete reports and instruction on how to submit questions or comments will be available on the City of Valdosta website under Neighborhood Development in the Department tab of the page.
Any questions, contact the City of Valdosta neighborhood development division, (229) 671-3617.
