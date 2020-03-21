VALDOSTA – South Health District urges residents to take social distancing recommendations seriously.
Health officials make this recommendation to the 10-county district whioch includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding local public transportation (e.g., bus, trains, ride share), and maintaining distance (approximately six feet) from others. This also includes avoiding events with more than 50 people, such as funerals, weddings or parties if at all possible, health officials said in a statement.
"Lessening contact with others, especially in mass public gatherings, helps slow the spread COVID-19," they said.
"Across the state, schools and colleges have closed and local governments have made recommendations to businesses to alter their operations to encourage social distancing. While these steps are helpful in encouraging social distancing, it is also important for individuals to take steps as well."
Staying home as much as possible is key, they said. With schools being closed and many workplaces teleworking, it is understandable that people begin to feel cooped up at home.
However, during a public health emergency it is necessary, health officials said.
Individuals are discouraged from going to congregate areas, such as malls, beaches, arcades or public pools, to hang out. People should stay home as much as possible and when they aren’t home they should try and maintain distance from others.
Many people believe staying home is only necessary for people who are sick but that is not the case anymore, health offcials said.
"During a public health emergency like we are currently experiencing, it is very important for all individuals to try and limit their exposure to congregate settings," health officials said.
"Social distancing does not mean individuals can’t go to the store and pick up what they need or go pick up dinner to-go from a local restaurant. It just means limiting your exposure to these settings when possible and maintaining distance when you are in these settings."
For more information about COVID-19, visit southhealthdistrict.com/covid19, dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
