VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents and their nearby neighbors can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
American Legion Post 13 hosts this community event Sept. 15, legion representatives said in a statement.
The site is located at 1301 Williams St.
Screenings can check for:
– The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
– HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
– Diabetes risk.
– Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
– Kidney and thyroid function, etc.
– Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available, organizers said.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with people to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
