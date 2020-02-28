VALDOSTA – No cases of the coronavirus had been reported as of Friday in Georgia but state and area officials are preparing for the possibility.
COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, has led news cycles and fueled conversations for weeks, leaving many concerned about what the future may hold.
While the overall risk is still low, the Georgia Department of Public Health along with the Centers for Disease Control have begun preparations should the disease spread to Georgia.
“We have no confirmed cases in the state at this time, but that doesn’t mean we should be complacent. We encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves including washing your hands often, avoiding touching your eyes and staying home if you are sick,” said Kenneth Lowery, epidemiologist with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. “As the situation evolves, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that all Georgians are informed and prepared in the event the virus reaches Georgia and any of our communities.”
DPH epidemiologists are on call to help health-care providers evaluate individuals presenting symptoms and the DPH Emergency Preparedness and Response is providing CDC information and guidance to health-care facilities across the state.
Suggested methods for prevention include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching face with unwashed hands, staying home when sick and to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the situation as it continues to evolve.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason echoed similar sentiments Thursday during a city schools public forum.
“We want parents to make sure their children are washing their hands and all those little things,” Cason said.
The state Department of Education has sent out a 45-page document that outlines how school systems should handle the virus should it spread and Cason said city school officials plan to meet with administrators and put a plan in place for “if or when things begin to happen.”
On the economic front, Stacy Bush and Kent Patrick of Bush Wealth Management have been reassuring their clients.
“We’ve had similar circumstances like this with SARS. There has always been things that come up out of left field,” Bush said. “What has happened ... is these things last 30 to 60 days or less then fizzle out. From a historical perspective, they typically won’t turn out to be much of anything.”
Patrick said the market has officially entered correction territory, which is a drop of 10% or more and the market has seen a significant drop during the last five days. While the hope is it will calm down during the weekend, Patrick said it could carry into next week and the market is pretty much irrational.
History has shown that after similar events, the recovery time for the market is an average of four months, Patrick said.
Patrick doesn’t anticipate the effect being seen in the first quarter of the economy, but Q2 may show some effects.
“China is only running at 50-60% capacity and we rely on China heavily. When they’re out of commission, the world feels it,” Patrick said.
However, both Bush and Patrick want people to know to not panic and to not make any rash decisions about their finances during this time.
“It’s best to put blinders on and not let the day-to-day headlines affect investment strategy,” Bush said. “If you still believe in democracy, we are all going to get up in the morning and have to go to the grocery store. As long as the consumer is healthy and needs to go about their daily lives, companies in America will be just fine.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
