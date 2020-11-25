VALDOSTA – After more than eight months of social distancing, the holidays may appear as a chance for some normalcy in the chaos of 2020. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District wants to remind everyone that COVID-19 doesn’t take a holiday, and neither should precautions.
Gathering with family and friends for traditional holiday celebrations may seem like a chance to have some fun and unwind; however, it is important "to remember that these types of celebrations can quickly become a breeding ground for the spread of COVID-19, health officials said in a statement.
"The safest option this holiday season is, of course, to celebrate with only those within your household and to host virtual or video gatherings with extended family. This ensures that no one is exposed to those outside of their home and allows everyone to still celebrate."
For anyone planning to spend Thanksgiving with people outside of their home, there are steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone can take to make the celebration safer.
– Wear a mask.
– Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live in the household.
– Wash hands/use hand sanitizer.
– Stay home if sick.
For people who are are planning to attend a gathering, additional steps can include:
– Bring food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.
– Wear a mask and safely store a mask while eating and drinking.
– Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled.
– Use single-use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packets, disposable food containers, plates and utensils.
For people planning to host a gathering, take these steps in addition to other precautions:
– Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in the community.
– Limit the number of guests.
– Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
– If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows.
– Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.
– Have guests bring their own food and drink.
– If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, such as plastic utensils.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit southhealthdistrict.com or call the COVID-19 hotline, (844) 955-1499.
