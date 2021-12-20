VALDOSTA – South Health District officials warn the public that unlicensed food businesses, such as food sales, can pose a risk.
Social media often promotes unlicensed restaurants, which are typically operated out of private homes and residential kitchens, health officials said in a statement.
"These types of businesses often advertise single-plate or order-ahead sales," health officials said. "Individuals may be told to pick up their orders from the home of the unlicensed business operator or may be instructed to pick up their orders at other locations, such as business parking lots, public parks, etc."
South Health District wants to remind residents that these types of food services bypass zoning and health-code regulations and are illegal in the state of Georgia.
"Operating a food service establishment without a permit from the health department violates board of health rules and regulations and violators risk being fined and possibly jailed," heath officials added.
There are several reasons why residential kitchens are not permitted to sell food to the public, the most important of which is the risk of food-borne illness.
"Public Health strongly recommends against purchasing any foods from unlicensed and unregulated food vendors," health officials said.
South Health District’s environmental health food service program works with legitimate restaurants, caterers, schools and other facilities every day to ensure they are conducting their operations with the public’s health at the forefront.
This is done through education and providing guidance during routine food service inspections, health officials said.
"These inspections are extensive and begin before the business opens its’ doors and continue throughout the entirety of the business’s operation," they added. "The food service program conducts plan reviews before permitting the facility and provides education and training to food service operators, managers, and employees every step of the way."
Common examples of why food service regulations are needed to prevent food-borne illness:
– Approved Food Sources/Proper Identification: Environmental health specialists ensure that a food service provider is serving foods that are from an approved source and thus safe to eat, as well as correctly identified.
– Pets/Rodents/Insects in Kitchen: Bacteria, hair or other diseases from pets or pests can enter the food, which can cause illness if consumed. Our food service program inspects licensed kitchens to ensure they are free of pests.
– Temperature Control: Another important example of food-borne illness prevention is with proper temperature control to limit bacteria growth on foods. Environmental health staff ensure all coolers/refrigerators/freezers are at the necessary temperatures to safely store and/or cool foods. Most residential kitchens are not equipped with appliances capable of maintaining the proper temperatures to limit pathogen growth for bulk foods and/or for opening the unit repeatedly for numerous orders.
– Storage and Separation: Environmental health staff also ensure that foods are stored safely and properly in licensed kitchens to limit the risk for cross contamination. One example is ensuring that foods are not stored with chemicals or pesticides. Another example is confirming that raw animal product (i.e. uncooked chicken) is not stored in a manner that would contaminate ready to eat foods (i.e. salads, dips, etc.).
Food service inspections are public record and can be looked up at https://ga.healthinspections.us/stateofgeorgia/
"Again, the goal of South Health District’s food service program is to prevent food-borne-related illnesses," health official said. "Our environmental health staff works with the permitted facility to help educate and thus prevent illness in the community."
Anyone interested in obtaining a food service permit or who has questions about food service operations should contact the local health department.
Health officials ask anyone who is aware of a food service business operating from a private home or residential kitchen without proper permitting report the information to the local health department or to contact South Health District via Facebook Messenger.
