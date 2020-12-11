Health officials prep for virus vaccine

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is preparing for the arrival and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.
While the exact arrival date for the vaccine had yet to be determined this week, South Health District employees are ready to distribute as soon as a date is finalized, and the region receives its first allotment of vaccine, health officials said in a statement.
Nationwide, the allotment of vaccine will be limited. With the uncertain amount of vaccine that will be available at the launch, South Health District does not know how many vaccines it will receive in the initial allotment.
Due to this limited supply, when a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by FDA and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination will follow the tiered approach recommended by the ACIP.
"This will help ensure that those considered the highest risk have first access to the vaccine," health officials said.
“South Health District has plans in place that will allow us to open vaccination sites at a few or all of our health departments as well as various other locations throughout the district if needed,” said Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Our clinical and emergency preparedness staff have been working closely to ensure that, once vaccine sites are able to open, the process of getting a vaccine will be as smooth as possible for the residents of our district.”
Distribution of the vaccine within the district's 10 counties will occur not only through public health but also through select private providers such as area hospitals, health officials said.
"Select providers within our district have registered as distribution sites, while others have not. It is recommended that each individual contact their private provider to see if they are providing vaccine before arriving for vaccination," according to the statement.
Georgia DPH, in collaboration with other agencies such as Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Office of the Fire and Insurance Commissioner, Department of Community Health, Department of Behavioral Health and Disability, are working closely together to "ensure that the distribution efforts are executed as quickly and smoothly as possible," health officials said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health wants to remind everyone of the importance of continuing precautions.
– Practice social distancing: Keep at least six feet between yourself and other people.
– Wash your hands: Use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
– Wear a mask: The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of face masks or simple cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.).
– Answer the call: If people have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, public health will call them and ask them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day of exposure. Health officials urge people to do their part to keep family and the community safe: answer the call to slow the spread.
– Get a flu shot: Due to the similarities between flu and COVID, it is more important this year than ever to get a flu shot, health officials said. Every individual older than the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications.
Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available in all 10 counties across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. The South Health District includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
Self-registration for COVID testing is available online at covid19.dph.ga.gov.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccination and public health’s response within the district, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com.
