VALDOSTA – Public health officials have shared their process for investigating COVID-19 cases.
The Valdosta Daily Times received a detailed breakdown from South Health District on how it collects information about people diagnosed with the coronavirus and traces potential exposures.
When a person receives a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, the district epidemiologist is alerted with a lab confirmation. The district possesses one epidemiologist who is responsible for the 10-county district and tasked with following up on all confirmed COVID-19 cases and high-risk exposures.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients are called and asked to provide a thorough history of their symptoms (what they experienced and when), recent travel, possible exposures, places they have worked and people they have been around.
Once the patient's history is taken, the district epidemiologist explains the steps moving forward: guidance about home isolation, how to limit exposure to people living in the same home and how long the process will last.
Patients must meet three criteria before they can stop home isolation: they do not possess a fever for three days without the use of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, have improved; and at least seven days have passed since the beginning of symptoms.
After collecting their history and providing guidance, the district contacts any people or places, such as their workplace, that have a high-risk of exposure. Those high-risk people receive recommendations about how to monitor potential symptoms (taking their temperature twice daily), to avoid close contact with others, not going to public areas and to not return to work until 14 days after exposure.
The South Health District performs this practice called "contact tracing" and while admitting it is extremely time-consuming, the district remains one of the few in the state still continuing it because of more available resources resulting from a less widespread COVID-19 outbreak so far, according to area health officials.
With a continuously growing case load, the district notes that staff across all 10 district counties are utilized when investigating new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
