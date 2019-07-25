VALDOSTA – Summer vacation is winding down and school will commence soon, but are children completely ready to start school?
Public health officials encourage parents to beat the rush and get vaccinations required for school-age children now.
“Immunizations are the best way to fight vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Norma Jean Johnson, RN, county nurse manager. “Our goal is more than to keep our children healthy, it’s also to protect them and those around them from vaccine-preventable diseases.”
Students born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 and entering the seventh-grade need proof of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster and adolescent meningococcal vaccinations, health officials said.
Every child in a Georgia school system (kindergarten-12th grade), attending a child-care facility or a student of any age entering a Georgia school for the first time is required by law to have a Georgia Immunization Certificate, Form 3231, and an ear, eye, dental and nutrition screening, Form 3300.
Lowndes County Health Department or a private provider can provide a child with required forms and vaccinations.
Vaccines protect families, teens and children by preventing diseases, health officials said.
“They help avoid expensive therapies and hospitalization needed to treat infectious diseases like influenza and pneumococcal disease,” Johnson said. “They also reduce absences both at school and at work and decrease the spread of illness in the home, workplace and community.”
For more information, call Lowndes County Health Department, (229) 333-5257 or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com.
