VALDOSTA – South Georgia health officials are reminding the public about the importance of vaccination and immunizations for students starting or returning to school.
“Our staff has been and continues to be focused on COVID-19 testing; however, we want to ensure individuals in our community are also up to date on needed immunizations,” said Norma Jean Johnson, RN, county nurse manager. “Our goal is more than to keep our children healthy, it’s also to protect them and those around them from vaccine-preventable diseases.”
Safe and effective vaccines are available to protect adults and children alike against potentially life-threatening diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, shingles, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox), according to a statement from the South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Students born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, and entering the seventh-grade need proof of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster and adolescent meningococcal vaccinations, health officials said.
Every child in a Georgia school system (kindergarten-12th grade), attending a child-care facility or a student of any age entering a Georgia school for the first time is required by law to have a Georgia Immunization Certificate, Form 3231.
A previously announced adjustment to the meningococcal vaccine schedule, set to go into effect July 1 has been postponed until July 2021. Effective July 1, 2021, children 16 years of age and older, who are entering the 11th grade (including new entrants), must have received one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.
Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord, health officials said. Meningitis can cause shock, coma and death within hours of the first symptoms. To help protect children and others from meningitis, Georgia law requires students be vaccinated against this disease, unless the child has an exemption.
Every adult in Georgia (19 years and older) should also follow the recommended immunization schedule by age and medical condition. Vaccinations such as flu shots protect people and loved ones near them; especially infants and those individuals who are unable to be immunized or have a weakened immune system, health officials said.
"Not only do vaccinations help avoid expensive therapies and hospitalization needed to treat infectious diseases like influenza and pneumococcal disease, they also reduce absences both at school and at work, and decrease the spread of illness in the home, workplace and community," according to the statement.
Adults should check with their health care provider for their current immunization recommendations as well as parents to check for their children, health officials said.
Call Lowndes County Health Department to schedule a child’s back-to-school vaccination appointment. Schedule an appointment by calling (229)333-5257 or visit the clinic at 206 S. Patterson St., they said.
For more information on immunizations visit http://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.