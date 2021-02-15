VALDOSTA – Health officials detailed the cancellation of 3,000 vaccine appointments during a recent Lowndes County Commission meeting.
South Health District officials have been providing COVID-19 and vaccination updates to city and county officials throughout their 10-county South Georgia region.
Courtney Sheeley, Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District communication director, told commissioners about the district having to cancel 3,000 vaccine appointments.
“We have attempted to call each of those 1,500 people to either reschedule them or to find out if they were vaccinated elsewhere,” Sheeley said, referring to the people needing the two shots necessary for the vaccination.
A majority of the 1,500 were already vaccinated elsewhere between South Georgia Medical Center and various drug stores, she said.
Tier 1A+ residents (health care workers, first responders, adults age 65 and up and one caregiver) are still being treated with the vaccine. No date has been revealed for when Tier 1B will be able to receive it in Georgia.
“That’s not a decision we can make at a local level,” she said. “That is a decision that’s made between the governor and the DPH Commission.”
Sheeley acknowledged the closing of the drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Lowndes County Civic Center. The DPH opened it for three days during the week of Feb. 7-13 but only for people needing their second doses.
South Health District officials hope they can reopen the drive-thru but they can only do so when there’s more vaccine.
Sheeley said the focus is on vaccine education for the time being.
With Black History Month in full swing, she said the South Health District is advocating vaccines for Black residents.
Sheeley said health officials are addressing vaccine concerns within Black communities locally and statewide.
She announced the training of employees for a centralized call center. The center will help people register for COVID-19 tests or vaccine appointments online.
It has 10 employees but Sheeley said the health department hopes to increase employment to 27 people.
Following the health department presentation, Lowndes County commissioners moved into the meat of the county agenda, approving all items including 2021 public defender contracts.
A Unified Land Development Code revision to an agreement with Goodwyn Mills Cawood was approved by the commission. The revision regards changes made by new local, state and federal regulations. It also regards technological advancements that have reshaped the processes handling residential requests for land use and development, according to documents provided by the county.
The Whiteroad Lift Station’s pump number two will be replaced for reading high amps. Originally, the county planned on repairing it, which would have cost $43,926.30 – a price higher than buying a new one. A new pump was approved for purchase from Xylem for $39,158.70.
The county public works department is receiving a new lift. Public works was renting out lifts annually for more than $4,400, according to county information.
Stephanie Black, county finance director, said public works has been requesting the county purchase a lift for years. Commissioners accepted a $39,261.63 bid for a lift from Preferred Rentals in Jasper, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.