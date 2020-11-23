VALDOSTA – While COVID-19 remains at the forefront of many American’s minds, it is also important to not forget people who are fighting other viruses.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District Adult Health Promotion program wants to bring awareness to people fighting HIV and AIDS through its annual World AIDS Day luncheon, South Health District officials said in a statement. The 2020 theme is “Unmasking HIV in the Midst of COVID-19.”
World AIDS Day is a global health event held annually Dec. 1.
The event offers an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for those living with HIV/AIDS and to commemorate people who have died.
The 2020 event will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at The Patterson, 101 N. Patterson St., health officials said.
The event offers an opportunity for our community to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV/AIDS and to commemorate those who have died while still taking precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19, health officials said.
COVID-19 precautions during the event include maintaining social distancing throughout the event, contactless electronic registration, boxed to-go lunch options as well as sanitation stations on site. Masks will be required during throughout the event.
The luncheon will include remarks from a featured speaker as well as a fashion show.
“We understand that COVID-19 is still very present in our communities; however, we feel it is important that we still recognize and bring awareness to those whose lives have been touched by HIV/AIDS,” said Althea Daniels, health care program consultant supervisor for South Health District. “With the individuals we work with every day, we are more aware than most of the importance of taking extra steps to protect one another’s health. This event will offer a way to recognize the hard battle each of the individuals are facing, while still maintaining the necessary precautions to protect everyone in attendance.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV today, and only one in seven know it. In 2017, African Americans accounted for 43% and Hispanic/Latinos accounted for 26% of all new HIV diagnoses. Young people aged 13 to 24 are especially affected by HIV. In 2017, young people accounted for 21% of all new HIV diagnoses, according to the CDC.
“We hope this event will offer a way for individuals within our district to learn more about HIV/AIDS,” said Sharah Denton, prevention program manager with South Health District. “Education and outreach are the most important tools we have as public health to help end not only the epidemic of HIV/AIDS, but also the stigma that can be associated with it.”
All county health departments within the South Health District (Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner) provide free HIV testing. Call the local health department to schedule an appointment. South Health District has a PrEP navigator on-site. PrEP is a pre-exposure prophylaxis that uses anti-HIV medications to keep HIV negative people who are at high risk for contracting HIV from becoming infected.
To learn more or register to attend the World AIDS Day Luncheon, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/hiv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.