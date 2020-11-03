VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Health Department holds a drive-through flu clinic 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 13.
The event will be held at the Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave., health officials said in a statement.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 6 months of age and older should receive the flu vaccine each year. It is the first crucial step in protecting yourself and others against this serious illness.
People at higher risk for contracting serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.
This event is open to anyone interested in receiving their vaccination. Insurance will be processed for people with coverage from Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Cigna, Coventry, United Healthcare, Medicaid (PeachState, AmeriGroup, CareSource, PeachCare & WellCare) and Medicare. People need to bring their insurance cards to the event.
For people who are self-pay, the cost is $21, health officials said. Cash and card will be accepted on site. High-dose flu vaccine will be available in limited supply to those who are 65 and older. The event is only available to people 19 years old and older. Vaccination for people younger than 19 is available at the health department.
Vaccination is the best step to protect people from the flu, health officials said.
"Remember, the flu ends with you," they said.
For more information, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com.
