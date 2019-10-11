HCA cheerleaders help Living Bridges

VALDOSTA – Highland Christian Academy middle school cheerleaders and their sponsor, Melissa Kostyu, volunteered recently for a local organization.
They "demonstrated the serving heart of Christ" at the Living Bridges Ministry, school officials said. Darcy Gunter, director, worked beside the young ladies as they painted the front porch.
Living Bridges Ministry is a nonprofit that seeks to build bridges through different ministries to connect people to Jesus Christ, to one another as His church and to resources that help meet their needs, school officials said.
In effort to meet people's needs holistically, its offers a wide variety of ministry programs including Kid's Connection in the summer, Mom’s Connection, Transformations classes to assist people who may be looking to improve their current financial situation, Community Clothing Closet & Exchanges, Trunk or Treat, a birthday party for Jesus the community garden.
"Highland Christian Academy believes each student is made in the image of God," school officials said. "Every student learns about becoming a servant to our community."
More information on Highland Christian Academy, call (229) 245-8111 or visit http://www.hcavaldosta.org.
