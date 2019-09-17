VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way recently received a $500 donation from the Home Builders Association.
United Way Director Michael Smith said the funds assisted with the construction of a garage at the organization’s North Patterson Street house.
The garage will be used to store and distribute clothes, canned goods and school supplies for various agencies and churches.
“They gave us $500 to help with costs but saved us over $3,000 in labor and construction costs,” Smith said. “We are thrilled with the garage and space.”
Robert Morris, HBA president, said the association desired to give back to people who give to the community daily.
Smith said HBA oversaw the entire project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.