Haynes promoted to deputy fire chief

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has promoted Marcus Haynes to deputy fire chief.
The move became effective last week, Aug. 1, city officials said in a statement.
City officials conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary applicants.
"Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which included multiple panel interviews with department directors and fire chiefs from outside fire departments," city officials said. "The candidates' perception, judgment, decisiveness, oral communication, leadership and organizational planning skills were evaluated and scored. The assessment panel members were unanimous in recommending him for the promotion."
“The City of Valdosta Fire Department has a rich history of leadership and high-quality service to our community. Marcus typifies those qualities that will continue to carry forward the exemplary service from the Valdosta Fire Department,” City Manager Mark Barber said. “I am excited to see what Haynes brings to the table given this opportunity, and if his past performance and accomplishments are any indication, I am certain he will perform his new responsibilities with passion and commitment. Haynes is prepared for his new role within the fire department and is much deserving of this recognition.”
Haynes began his career at the Valdosta Fire Department in 2007 as a firefighter rising through the ranks where he most recently served as the accreditation manager. Haynes graduated from Waldorf University with a bachelor of applied science in fire science administration.
He received the fire officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is a graduate member of the Institution of Fire Engineers, serving on the professional development committee. Haynes was instrumental in data analysis in preparation of the most recent ISO evaluation.
"Deputy Chief Haynes is a highlyskilled, experienced and qualified fire service leader. I value his accomplishments and know that together we can provide the support needed for the men and women of the VFD," Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. "He recognizes the importance of the department's growth and well-being; therefore, I am confident he will continue to be a valuable mentor to the firefighters."
"It is with great honor and immense humility to serve as the new deputy fire chief of the Valdosta Fire Department," Haynes said. "I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve our community and organization to the best of my ability. I am eager to continue building a solid department alongside my fellow fire service team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.