Haynes earns fire officer designation

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department Lt. Marcus Haynes was recognized for receiving the professional designation of fire officer at a Valdosta City Council meeting.
Haynes is now one of only 555 fire officers worldwide, city officials said in a statement.
The designation program is voluntary and is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components, including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, associated membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
"Not only did I want to do this for myself, but I wanted to do it for the fire department because I feel if we can improve the core of the organization, then we can provide a better service," Haynes said.
The program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credentials. Achieving this designation signifies Haynes' commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.
"It speaks volumes of Lt. Haynes and his character to do this on his own and to become the first from Valdosta to be recognized as a fire ffficer through the Center of Public Safety Excellence," Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
Haynes was acknowledged along with his wife and children at the council meeting by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Boutwell.
