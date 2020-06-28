VALDOSTA – Kendrick “KJ” Johnson’s name rang throughout downtown streets Saturday.
“What’s his name? Kendrick Johnson. Say it louder. Kendrick Johnson.”
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan escorted peaceful protestors at a rally down Patterson Street, and then, up Ashley Street ultimately leading them to the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
Other chants included: “No Justice, No Peace,” “Black Lives Matter” and “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it now?”
The reason for the rally: a call for action to reopen the case.
Johnson’s body was found upside down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. Officials ruled the death an accident, but the Johnson family has long claimed foul play. They have filed multiple lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years, winning none of them.
Jacquelyn Johnson, KJ’s mother, stood before dozens proclaiming she’s been fighting for her son for seven years and said she will never give up on the battle.
“Kendrick Johnson’s going to go on forever. It’s not going to just take you and you and you. It’s going to take me still standing as his mother,” she told the crowd. “I bleed for Kendrick Johnson. I wake up for Kendrick Johnson.”
The topic of removing the Confederate memorial brought residents and city and county leaders together for a conversation last week.
Saturday, Johnson called for the memorial to come down.
“Kendrick Johnson’s mama says take that statue down,” she said in a speech. “If you want to put a statue up there, put a statue of Kendrick Johnson up there.”
Veronica Spann, lead organizer of the rally, traveled from Macon to help sponsor the event. During a speech, she challenged the notion that the student's death was accidental.
She said the truth will eventually be revealed.
“We are not stupid. We are not crazy. We are not ignorant,” she said. “We know it was murder. We know it was murder, and we want justice.”
Cliffard Whitby, mayoral candidate for Macon-Bibb, wonders who closed the KJ case and why, he said.
He deemed KJ Johnson’s death a “heinous incident” and said there should be no stone left unturned.
“When you think about sending your child off to school, and they don’t come home, and the next time you see them, they’re battered and bruised, and nobody is held responsible in a public school, something is badly wrong,” he said.
Whitby said he supports the family and stands in solidarity with Valdosta.
He vowed to do what he can to help the family seek justice for KJ.
“We feel your pain,” he said. “We know this is a nightmare. We know words cannot make it go away, but you have those that love you guys and we stand with you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.