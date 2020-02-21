Haven outreach breaks ground

Desiree Carver | The Valdosta Daily TimesConstruction is officially underway on The Haven's new outreach center. Located on Plum Street, the center will serve as a place for women who don't particularly need shelter yet still need services to go to and a full-time therapist will be on staff. Michelle Girtman, Haven director, said the facility has been in discussions for two and a half years and will be completed in three to four months.