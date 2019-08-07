VALDOSTA – The Haven’s largest fundraiser is expected to return 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, to Mathis City Auditorium.
The 22nd annual silent auction provides a diverse list of items such as vacation getaways, home decor, artwork, grills and football memorabilia.
A Michael Kors purse and hair products are among the raffled items.
Josie Olszewski, human resource advocate and training coordinator, said the event rakes in the most money for the agency.
“Strictly, all of the proceeds go back to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” she said.
Taylor Strickland, community awareness and education coordinator, said the auction brings acknowledgement to The Haven’s services such as sheltering, in-house medical exams, funding and medications.
She said it’s also about awareness that “domestic violence crosses all genders, all races and all financial backgrounds.”
Some of the proceeds can assist with legal matters such as helping with stalking orders and protective orders.
Creekside Duo is expected to perform live and there will be a cash bar during the auction.
Tickets are $20 and include food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Food sponsors are Big Nick’s on Baytree, Sunset Farms, Covington’s Dining and Catering, Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant, Steel Magnolias, Zaxby’s, KFC, Subway and Blimpie’s.
Organizers are accepting items to be auctioned, as well as, financial sponsors.
Deadline for sponsorships is Aug. 10 to be included in the event program; however, sponsors will continue being accepted past deadline.
Levels are $200-349 for bronze, includes quarter-page ad in program; $350-499 for silver, includes half-page ad; and $500 and up for gold, includes full-page ad.
Visit valdostahaven.org to purchase tickets or buy them at the door. Visit The Haven’s Silent Auction Facebook page for more information.
