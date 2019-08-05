JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is joining in the fight against heart disease and stroke alongside the American Heart Association.
Throughout the month of August, Southeastern Grocers is participating in the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign, Life Is Why We Give, according to company officials.
Now through Aug. 27, Harveys and Winn-Dixie customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation at the register. Each dollar raised will help pave the way for the next generation of advancements in preventing heart disease and stroke.
Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and chief people officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Southeastern Grocers cares passionately about health and wellness, and is committed to putting our customers, associates and communities at the heart of everything we do. The first step in the fight against heart disease is education, and we are dedicated to helping cultivate healthier neighborhoods in the areas we serve through our partnership with the American Heart Association.”
Someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds in this country; in fact, heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killer of Americans, according to the American Heart Association. Donations will help fund innovative research for new treatments, provide programs and services for survivors and their families, and help more people lower their risk.
Amber Wilson, executive director of American Heart Association – First Coast, said, “The American Heart Association is committed to fighting heart disease and stroke and improving the quality of life for all Americans. Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed companies like Southeastern Grocers who provide donation opportunities to their customers through the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign, Life Is Why We Give. This campaign provides a force multiplying our ability to raise funds critical for research, education and prevention programs to create a world of longer and healthier lives.”
The Life Is Why We Give campaign inspires consumers to honor their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving. Earlier this year, BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie customers raised nearly $285,000 for the American Heart Association.
