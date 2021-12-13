Harp wins Google Logo contest

Submitted PhotoAlex Harp is the winner of the Valdosta High School Computer Science Google Logo creation contest. Harp also started his own gaming tournament series called Smash brothers Tournament. The gaming tournament is held at Just Love Coffee, next to Publix on Gornto Road. The next tournament series will take place in early 2022. For more details, visit: discord.gg/Kf53N38ZxP. #vhscompsci