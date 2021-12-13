Alex Harp is the winner of the Valdosta High School Computer Science Google Logo creation contest. Harp also started his own gaming tournament series called Smash brothers Tournament. The gaming tournament is held at Just Love Coffee, next to Publix on Gornto Road. The next tournament series will take place in early 2022. For more details, visit: discord.gg/Kf53N38ZxP. #vhscompsci
Harp wins Google Logo contest
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Lake Park woman killed in wreck
- Police: Wreck kills one in Valdosta
- Settlement reached in Valdosta inmate death
- Sen. Ossoff demands cleanup of Moody AFB chemicals
- Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Savannah
- Outback Riders preparing for toy ride
- Fight for the Right: Blazers, Orediggers clash for spot in D-II National Championship
- Exit 11 slated for bridge replacement
- Christmas on the March: Parade returns to Downtown Valdosta
- Lake Park parade to benefit Outback Riders toy ride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.