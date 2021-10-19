VALDOSTA – Hargray Fiber is a grand master sponsor of the 32nd Annual YMCA Golf Tournament.
The event is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 21, at Kinderlou Forest, YMCA representatives said in a statement.
The $5,000 donation to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA will be used to help families and individuals participate in YMCA programs such as PrimeTime After-School Childcare, summer camp, holiday camp, gymnastics, karate, youth & teen Fit-4-Life, swim lessons, swim team, Safety Around Water and Champions League, YMCA representatives said.
The YMCA will also partner with Hargray on future initiatives to keep members connected and promote use of the YMCA 360 online workout program.
“During this pandemic over the past year, our Y has not only survived but continues to thrive due to strong partnerships like the new one we are developing with Hargray," said Lawrence S. Tobey III, YMCA president/chief executive officers. “We appreciate Hargray’s new 5G fiber service in our facility as well as their commitment to strengthening our community by providing Y Scholarships to deserving families so that children can have fun in a safe, structured nurturing environment.”
YMCA after-school enrichment programs incorporate STEAM, provide healthy snacks/meals, teach life-long skills and develop character by instilling core values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization and is one of 20 recipient agencies of the Greater Valdosta United Way this year. To learn more about volunteering or donating to the Valdosta Y, visit www.valdostaymca.org or contact the United Way, www.unitedwayvaldosta.org.
Hargray connects the local community through providing the newest and most robust fiber internet technology. Through sponsorships, local philanthropic efforts, and programs such as The Emergency Broadband Benefit, Hargray has become a leading community partner. The EBB program provides low income communities the opportunity to be connected to the fastest and most reliable network. For more information visit www.hargray.com/ebb.
