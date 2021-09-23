VALDOSTA – Nicholas Harden has qualified as a write-in candidate for Valdosta School Board District – At Large.
Harden, better known has “Big Nick” in the community, is a local restaurant owner, graduate of Valdosta State University, husband and father of two children in the Valdosta City Schools.
Harden said he has had a vested interest in the City of Valdosta for more than 20 years.
“Many years ago I took an interest in Valdosta High School, specifically, because it was similar to the high school that I attended. As an education major, at the time, I was able to observe then and still notice things within the education system I wanted to contribute to,” Harden said.
Harden said he carries a vested interest in the success of his own children — a daughter in the Valdosta Middle School STEM program and a son at Valdosta High School — who were amongst the first class to go through the Valdosta Middle School STEM program.
After observing the school board’s operations during COVID-19, Harden said he found himself wanting to be more active in the process.
“We have been involved in the community for so long through various programs geared towards children that I want to be in a position where I can actually make some changes for the betterment of our children's education,” he said.
He said he hopes to serve as a liaison between the school board and the community by continuing the trend of transparency in communication with parents, students, educators and community members.
Harden considers himself blessed with this opportunity.
He’s made strong connections in the community in year’s past, primarily through his restaurant Big Nick’s, but he said he wants to engage with his community more, giving back to the people who’ve given so much to him and his family.
