VALDOSTA – Valdosta has been home to many stars, but Shirley the elephant was certainly one of the brightest.
Wild Adventures Theme Park announced the passing of Shirley early Wednesday morning at the age of 78, stating she "was beloved and cherished by all that had the honor of meeting her and will be dearly missed."
Shirley spent the first portion of her long life in the spotlight, most notably starring in the live-action remake of “The Jungle Book”.
In 1995, she retired so she could live out her days being admired by guests and cared for by a skilled staff.
Shirley predates what is now known as Wild Adventures; she came aboard when it was still a small petting zoo called Liberty Farms.
“We were honored to be able to take care of her in her retirement,” Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing, said. “She received excellent care over the last 25 years.”
Chris Kilpatrick, zoo curator, has been with Shirley since she first arrived at the park and Debbie Allen served as Shirley's caretaker for 15 years.
In previous interviews, Allen referred to Shirley as “her baby.” She always spoke of Shirley's sweet tooth and her daily breakfast of Pop-Tarts.
The sweets may have been the secret to her long life. The average female Asian elephant typically lives to be 47 years old. At Shirley's age, she was believed to be the oldest living elephant in the United States and possibly the world, according to Wild Adventures staff.
“There are team members who worked closely with her on a regular basis and they are grieving,” Pearson said.
Shirley could be seen from the safari train in her own special area, complete with heated barn and private pond.
Guests have been invited several times through the years to celebrate Shirley's birthday and she was always given special gifts on Christmas.
Wild Adventures has received an outpouring of love and support from its guests and former staff members via social media.
“We have hundreds of comments on our Facebook page, primarily for our zoo keepers,” Pearson said. “It's really sweet and very much appreciated.”
Park officials said there will be some kind of memorial in the future.
