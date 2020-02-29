VALDOSTA – If there’s an American presidential election or the Olympics in a given year, it’s a safe bet that you will also find an extra day in that given year.
Today is Leap Day, Feb. 29, an extra day which comes once every four years just like the Olympics and the presidential election. There’s no cosmic reason that these three things coincide on the same years other than all of these events occur in years when the last two digits are evenly divisible by four.
OK, so we know that we need a presidential election every four years because the Constitution mandates that voters must decide either to keep the current White House occupant or find a new one.
Most of us likely didn’t know that the ancient Greeks used the four years between Olympic games as a measurement of time called the olympiad.
But why is there an extra day every four years? Because Leap Day rounds up the quarter of a day we gain every year.
In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII wanted to correct the inconsistencies of the Julian calendar. Julius Caesar oversaw the development of the Julian calendar in 45 B.C. The Julian calendar worked fairly well with leap years of its own but was still off about a day every century.
By Pope Gregory XIII’s time, the Julian calendar was off by about 10 days so the calendar did not fully reflect the seasons. The Gregorian calendar addressed these inconsistencies by bringing the vernal equinox and Easter back to their proper dates. To do this, the Gregorian calendar worked out to 365 1/4 days per year.
To gather these quarter days, the calendar introduced Leap Day, adding an extra day to the shortest month of February, every four years.
These Leap Days were similar to the Julian calendar but with one major difference. A century year is not a Leap Year unless it is divisible by 400. Seventeen-hundred, 1800 and 1900 were not Leap Years, but 1600 and 2000 were Leap Years.
The Gregorian calendar does this because each year is a bit less than exactly 365 and a quarter days. Instead of a full six hours in that quarter, it’s a little closer to five hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds, or some such number; there are apparently quite a few different calculations, but you get the idea. Maybe we should just think of it as 365.242199 days.
All of this sounds like the odd instructions for a board game created by a child. Amazing we make it day by day, isn’t it?
But at least we get an extra day.
Imagine the consternation of the folks in 1582, who lost 10 days. In enacting the Gregorian calendar, Pope Gregory XIII corrected the Julian calendar’s loss of 10 days.
So, folks who went to sleep on the evening of Oct. 5, 1582, awoke the next morning to Oct. 15, 1582. Some folks of the era felt the church stole 10 days of their lives.
From this Gregorian model, a few traditions developed.
For example, people born on Feb. 29 often either celebrate their birthdays on Feb. 28 or March 1 on non-Leap Years. Though they age each year, some Leap Day babies claim the age by how many Feb. 29ths they have celebrated.
For example, those born Feb. 29, 1964 are 56 years old but they might claim they are only 14 years old because this is only the 14th occasion in their lifetimes they have been able to celebrate a birthday on the anniversary of their birth date.
Think of poor Frederick from Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance.”
The character is born Feb. 29 and is contracted to serve as a pirate’s apprentice until his 21st birthday. He is being held to the letter of this contract, too, meaning he will not be released upon turning 21 but rather upon the 21st time he celebrates a Feb. 29, meaning he can get out of the contract at the age of 84. The entire show evolves from his efforts to escape this contract.
Other names for Leap Year babies include the never-much-used “leapling” and the possibly even-lesser-used “leaper.”
Other names for Leap Year is an Intercalary Year or a Bissextile Year.
Tradition holds, too, that women can ask men to marry during a Leap Year. Not just today, but throughout the entire year.
The old tale goes that St. Bridget filed a grievance with St. Patrick that women were tired of waiting for men to propose marriage. St. Patrick apparently liked the proposal that women could propose. Scottish law allowed women the right to propose marriage on Leap Year.
Some folks believe this tradition led to Feb. 29 becoming Sadie Hawkins Day, an American phenomenon also allowing a woman to ask a man on a date. Sadie Hawkins Day originated from the mind of cartoonist Al Capp as part of his “Li’l Abner” comic strip.
From the comic strip, this idea developed into an opportunity for women to ask men on a date, often with a Sadie Hawkins dance. Capp introduced this idea in his strip between Nov. 19-30, 1937. Some folks claim Sadie Hawkins Day as the first Saturday following Nov. 9. Others claim it for today, Feb. 29.
Like Leap Year itself, the Sadie Hawkins thing is further proof that time and times do change.
