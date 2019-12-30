VALDOSTA — IDP Properties has named Jeff Hanson as its new chief operating officer.
Hanson will assume the responsibility for the day-to-day operations of IDP, company officials said. Additionally, he will oversee asset and property management, corporate investments, strategic initiatives and business forecasting.
“Jeff’s extensive experience in banking, lending and finance have given him the expertise to help guide our company as we continue to expand our real estate portfolio. He is an important addition to our team,” said Rhett Holmes, president of IDP Properties.
Prior to joining IDP, Hanson had a successful career in community banking. In his 25 years in the industry, he served in a variety of managerial positions. Most recently, Hanson was the executive vice president and chief banking officer for Southwest Georgia Bank.
In this role, he managed the daily operations of the $550 million financial institution as well as staff of more than 60 employees, company officials said.
During his career, Hanson has “always seen the value of being an active part of the community in which he lives and works,” company officials said. “He has enjoyed serving on many civic organizations including the Valdosta/ Lowndes hamber of Commerce, where he served as chairman of the board.”
IDP Properties is a full-service real estate development firm headquartered in Valdosta that invests in and redevelops communities. The IDP team has completed more than $1 billion in projects and specializes in acquisitions, property management, consulting and development, company officials said.
