VALDOSTA – Great names in opera include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Enrico Caruso, Wilhelm Richard Wagner, Luciano Pavarotti ...
Englebert Humperdinck.
OK, hard to believe, but there are two Englebert Humperdincks.
The opera composer is not the same as the one best known for 1970s pop songs such as "After the Lovin'" and "This Moment in Time."
The opera Englebert Humperdinck lived from 1854-1921.
Valdosta State University Opera presents that Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel" this week on the Whitehead Auditorium stage.
The opera is family-friendly, not frightening like the Hansel and Gretel movie scheduled for release in coming weeks, said Tamara Hardesty, production producer and director.
"'Hansel and Gretel' is also a great first opera for children and adults," she said.
Katelyn Jackson and Hilary Brooks, who play Hansel and Gretel respectively for the Saturday and Sunday performances, have been rehearsing during the VSU holiday recess.
Jackson, a junior, and Brooks, a second-year grad student, said they have worked during the holiday session to maintain the work developed during weeks of rehearsals leading to the break.
Hardesty said she asked all of the performers to independently rehearse during the break. Group rehearsals resumed this week upon classes returning Monday at VSU.
She said the show should be fun with plenty of surprises for audiences of all ages.
Haley Boyd and Jenasis Reyes perform the title roles Friday morning during the youth performance. Cast members rotate in principal roles during the three weekend performances.
THE CAST: Katelyn Jackson, Haley Boyd, Hilary Brooks, Jenasis Reyes, Elesia Thomas, Zackary Serrott, Rafael Sanabria, Georgia Wynn, Jordan Layne, Katherine George, Morgan Strickland, Isaiah Ricks, Marcus Desir, Katherine George, Robert Howard, Shannah Ramos, Natalie Shell, Glenn A. Williams.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Tamara Hardesty, producer, director; Kenneth Kirk, conductor; Carol Mikkelsen, assistant director; Angela Duncan, rehearsal pianist; Philip Brulotte, technical director; Shiloh King, stage manager, scenic change artist; Brant Pickard, sound/projection engineer; Chalise Ludlow, costume designer; Alex Brown, draper, stitcher; Jared Watson, wigs, makeup; Glenn A. Williams, prop master; K’Niya Bumpers, Ali Nicholson, stage crew.
SHOWTIME
Valdosta State University Opera presents "Hansel and Gretel."
When: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information, reservations: Contact College of the Arts Outreach Office, (229) 333-2150 or visit www.valdosta.edu/music/opera.
