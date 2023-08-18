VALDOSTA — The annual “Hands Across the Border” traffic safety drive is scheduled for Aug. 29, hosted in Lowndes County by the sheriff’s office.
The Hands Across the Border traffic enforcement campaign kicks off every year in the summer, leading up to Labor Day weekend. Law enforcement agencies from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee participate by conducting road checks in their respective states to combat increased traffic fatalities, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The event was first held in 1991.
During the commencement of the event, public safety officials from Georgia and Florida will meet for the annual Hands Across the Border ceremony.
