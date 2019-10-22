Hammond earns good conduct award

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Thuy Jaskuloski | Navy
Electronics Technician 3rd Class Charles Hammond of Valdosta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, receives his good conduct award certificate from Cmdr. Aaron Erickson, Ford's combat systems officer, during an awards at quarters ceremony. Ford is currently undergoing its post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.