VALDOSTA – After 70 years of spotlighting local agriculture, the last-standing Ham and Egg Show in the state is coming to an end in Lowndes County.
The final show is noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave.
Velma Miles, longtime event organizer, does not quite know how to feel about saying goodbye.
“I just have a mixed emotion about it because it seems our town, our county, is losing all of the stuff that promoted family farming or unity in the community and the things that my generation holds dear or in high esteem; those things are just diminishing rapidly throughout the community,” she said.
Lack of support is a factor in why organizers have chosen to stop sponsoring the show, organizers said.
Lowndes County Extension Agent John Saunders assembled the first Ham and Egg Show in Valdosta in 1950 at the local African Methodist Episcopal Church, according to organizers.
Saunders took notice of the show in Fort Valley that started 1916, and along with local farmer J.C. Perry, wanted to highlight the importance of having registered breeding stock and “growing well-fed chickens for eggs,” organizers said.
More than 150 country-cured hams and dozens of eggs were auctioned during the first Ham and Egg Show.
“The quality of the ham got better, and in the last three years, we got first-time or new participants in the show,” Miles said of its progression through the years.
The event has been beneficial not only to participating farmers but also to families who enter their hams and eggs into the auction.
Miles said any money they received from the sell of their products was significant for them.
Judging of hams and eggs takes place at each show awarding grand champions, reserved champions and placement winners.
“By participating in this show, children learn leadership skills (and) children learn financial preparations,” she said. “The show just really improved the quality of the hogs that the farmers were producing, and then it improved meat processing.”
Saunders would visit various farms teaching them how to fabricate pork chops from pigs. Miles said in doing this, he revolutionized butchering and curing.
The amount of farmer involvement has diminished over time, according to organizers.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Lowndes County Improvement Association and the Lowndes County Farm Bureau have sponsored through the years.
“We want to thank all those hundreds of longtime buyers and supporters,” Miles said.
