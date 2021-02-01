VALDOSTA – The deadline nears for the Hospice Half Marathon, which is sponsored by the Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House.
The eighth annual race is scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Road. Runners are asked to arrive at 6 a.m. for registration and a warmup.
The hospice's advisory board sponsors the event. Proceeds benefit patient care at the Hospice of South Georgia.
"The Hospice Half on average is one of our biggest fundraisers that we do, and this helps us tremendously because having the Langdale Hospice House is very expensive," Lindsey Rogers, senior marketing specialist, said.
Though the hospice receives funding from insurance companies, she said additional funding is needed to provide patients with a "good quality of life."
The route at Georgia Christian is a certified course that runners can use to advance and qualify at larger races, such as the one at the Boston Marathon, Rogers said.
Masks are required in certain areas of the race, such as the registration table and sidelines, but masks may be removed while running so participants can get the proper oxygen needed, she said. Organizers ask people to social distance and surfaces will be wiped down as COVID-19 precautions.
Water and snacks will be pre-packaged, Rogers said.
"It’s an outdoor event and there is opportunity to social distance. We felt like it would still be beneficial to the runners to be able to get that certification if needed for that course," she said.
By following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Rogers said organizers are confident they can keep people safe from COVID-19.
"We still need that constant fundraising and donations coming in so that we can continue as a nonprofit to survive and take care of our patients," she said.
Entry into the race is $50. Pre-registration is available until 3 p.m., Feb. 19, at runningintheusa.com. Event day registration is available though cash or checks are the only forms of payment.
Sponsors are still needed for the event.
Call Maggie Davis, (229) 561-2646, for sponsorship information. Davis can also be contacted to acquire a registration form.
Visit the Hospice of South Georgia's Facebook page for more information.
