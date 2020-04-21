HAHIRA – Volunteers for a summer feeding program are handing out food items sooner than expected as Lowndes County continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hahira United Methodist Church originated nine years ago providing at least 2,500 nonperishable donations to children; its peak being 3,500 donations given in one summer.
The food delivery program has expanded to include adults and is now operating to benefit residents affected by the pandemic. Southern Cook County is included in its coverage area.
“We will continue through the summer or until school starts back,” Joyce Tomlinson, program director, said. “As God provides the food for us to do it, we will continue until school starts back whenever that is.”
Older adults get donations on Wednesdays while children receive them Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Hahira Police Department assists with delivering.
Items consist of spaghetti noodles and sauce, canned vegetables, peanut butter and macaroni and cheese. Older adults also get tissue.
Funding for the program comes from Hahira UMC, community donations and Second Harvest of South Georgia.
“Until this year, it’s always been by donation only,” Tomlinson said.
Pastor Mike Davis said the church helps with storage and distribution of the food. He said a need exists in Hahira for students who are home with no food during school closures.
During the pandemic, more than 80 students have benefitted from the program, he said.
“God has really blessed our church with the resources, the financial resources, the space and the volunteers to be able to go out and perform one of the most important ministries of the Bible,” Davis said.
"It talks so much about people that are in need and the way that we care for them, and this is just a tremendous opportunity for our church to kind of help lead in ministry and for those who are in need of food.”
People call the Hahira UMC to request placement on the program client list. Tomlinson said the calls speak volumes to the church.
“To me, that says that what we’re doing is something that’s recognized that will help their family, that will make a difference for their family,” she said.
Usually averaging 30 volunteers, the amount has dwindled down to eight due to the virus and new state regulations. Gatherings of more than 10 are prohibited.
“I can’t tell you how it makes you feel to know that we are a part of helping us to get through this crisis,” Tomlinson said.
Food donations are being accepted at the Hahira UMC, 208 N. Church St. Monetary donations may be mailed.
Call Tomlinson at (229) 561-5102, or the church at (229) 794-2203, for more information.
