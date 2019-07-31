HAHIRA — It’s millage season, the City of Hahira is recommending $27,207 in increased property tax collections for the next fiscal year.
Though the digest appreciated and the state calls this a tax increase, Jonathan Sumner, city manager, said the millage rate for Hahira will remain the same at 4.75.
“The digest has increased, according to assessors,” Sumner said.
Two public hearings will be held, one at noon and the next at 6 p.m., Aug. 22. The final and third hearing will be held during a special called meeting at 6 p.m., Aug. 29.
The two public hearings and special called meeting will all be located at the old Hahira Courthouse.
Hahira City Council decided on the public hearing dates during its work session meeting July 30.
City Council members also discussed signing the SPLOST VIII agreement, with estimated collections at $3.4 million.
The priority list is mostly unchanged from the last SPLOST agenda, though Sumner said there is a bump in public safety to afford a new fire station on the west side of town.
The increase in public safety will come at the expense of money for roads, streets and bridges.
The plan is to approve and sign the SPLOST VIII agreement Thursday during the regular City Council meeting so it can be on the ballot Nov. 5.
Other consent items include approving a $600 weekly increase to the overall city employee payroll, or 3 percent for an individual employee salary, in pay to adjust for cost of living for City of Hahira employees.
“If you take care of your people, they take care of you,” said Patrick Warren, council member. “Everybody needs more money, and 3 percent is the least we can do.”
City Council will also vote to approve the demolition of the old fire department building at $14,000 from the general fund and attendance of the Georgia Rural Water Fall Conference for the public works department.
The regular meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the old Hahira Courthouse.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
