Hahira student serves at state level

HAHIRA – At 12, Tierney Walton has accomplished what several students her age have not.
The Hahira Middle School seventh-grader has been selected to serve on the state Superintendent Student Advisory Council where she’ll act as an educational liaison and introduce initiatives.
According to her application, she’ll “discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Georgia.”
Tierney Walton is the only one chosen from Lowndes County though several others applied, said Claire Walton, her mother.
The young student was nominated by Ashleigh Kenny, her English-language arts teacher, who notified Claire Walton that her daughter had been selected.
“When she (her mom) told me, I just started to jump up and down and laugh,” Tierney Walton said. “I was just very excited.”
The 12-year-old will travel to Atlanta five times during the 2019-20 year to meet with State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
She will meet with other middle-schoolers and learn their experiences, her mother said.
She called the chance for Tierney Walton to work closely with Woods unique.
Part of her application explores ideas she has to influence the overall quality of state public education.
One of the concepts listed is the inclusion of home economic classes in middle school curriculum. Teenagers could learn basic life skills in the classes.
Another idea is the incorporation of a student-based media that would let students voice their concerns.
The application advocates for the establishment of foreign language classes at the middle-school level which will create more job opportunities for students in the future.
Tierney Walton participates in Viking Ambassadors, Jr. Beta Club, Valdosta Aquatics, Y-Lead and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“She is the oldest of four kids and the only girl so she was born into it,” Claire Walton said of her daughter’s leadership abilities.
“She pretty much has been a leader in our household from the beginning and she kind of came by that by her personality. She has a take-charge attitude.”
Tierney Walton’s first meeting with the Superintendent Student Advisory Council is Oct. 21.
