HAHIRA – The farmers market will soon be back in Hahira, organizers announced Monday.
The winter market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
Vendors include Alef Forge Knives, Cattle Company at Parker Farms, JSP Honey, Schmoe Farm, Glenn Shire Farm, JT Tumblers, Smoothies by Vhee, Karla's Kreations and Kelsey's Bake Away.
Zack Mannino will perform live, according to organizers.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings.com for more information.
