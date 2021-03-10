HAHIRA – After establishing a Nashville location in February, two more Food Lions opened Wednesday, March 10.
The stores opened in Hahira, 775 Georgia Highway 122 W., and in Quitman, 1207 W. Screven St.
Lee Redding, a company spokesperson, confirmed the two cities are new markets for Food Lion.
The grocery stores replace former Harveys Supermarkets, Redding said in an email.
The openings follow Food Lion’s 2020 announcement of plans to “acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia,” Redding said.
Both stores employ about 75 people and are open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., according to a company statement released Monday.
The Hahira location is managed by Jaylan Polk while Mary Seay manages the Quitman site.
Redding said both managers have experience in the grocery industry spanning years.
"Hahira is my hometown and a wonderful community to live in. I am head over heels excited to open the new Food Lion,” Polk said in a statement.
“I am so proud to welcome the Hahira community to shop at our store, and I look forward to neighbors experiencing the great variety and affordable prices. Our neighbors will quickly realize that they can always count on the Hahira Food Lion for … everything they need."
In a statement, Seay said she is excited to help Brooks County residents get acquainted with the new Food Lion.
“I am thrilled to be able to share in the excitement customers will experience when they are introduced to the expansive variety of products their new Food Lion has to offer,” she said. “I look forward to meeting new customers as I serve and welcome them in their new store.”
Food Lion has a MVP loyalty program, Shop and Earn monthly rewards and weekly promotions, according to the company statement.
“Grab and go” meal options, Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, hand-battered fried chicken and 100% USDA Choice fresh beef are some of the items sold at the store, the statement read.
Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s line of “wholesome and organic products” that have no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors, according to the press release.
Food Lion will offer fresh produce from Norman Farms of Norman Park and fresh pork and chicken products from Lee Corporation of Alma and Hardy Farms Peanuts of Hawkinsville.
The company reached out to community neighbors and offered gifts to the Hahira Fire Department, Lowndes County volunteer firefighters, faculty and staff at Hahira Elementary and Hahira Middle schools and staff at Hahira City Hall, the release stated.
The company also gave gifts to Quitman firefighters, South Brooks Fire Department, faculty and staff at Quitman Elementary School and staff at Quitman City Hall, the release stated.
Through Food Lion Feeds, $1,500 was donated to Second Harvest of South Georgia, a local food bank that will be able to routinely get food from the two stores to distribute to residents who need it, the release stated.
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, the release stated.
