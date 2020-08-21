HAHIRA – The city is offering students a day out on the town.
Hahira Main Street introduces Hahira StoryWalk, an event allowing children to discover the details of narratives while also visiting local merchants.
Children will receive a worksheet from Vertice Boutique, and then, will “walk from business to business to read the next page of the story and answer the questions,” said Jennifer Price, Main Street interim director.
After the worksheet is picked up from Vertice, the map goes to stores such as Monkey Britches, The Looking Glass, The Tin Bucket, Johnson’s Frames, Honey Bee Fit and Sew Blessed.
Pages will be placed in the window of participating businesses. Answers are to be submitted to Kelly Barr State Farm at the end of the walk for a prize, she said.
“The activity was created to do without guidance but we encourage families, homeschool students and school groups to come out and enjoy,” Price said.
New books are featured monthly.
StoryWalk kicked off with “The Kissing Hand” and will be available until Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the selection will change to "Billy Twitters and His Blue Whale Problem” by Mac Barnett.
Price said students will be able to write a “blue whale request letter” to the author and ask for a blue whale to keep as a pet.
The author will respond stating why the whale can’t travel, but participants will get a photo of a whale and will be able to call and leave the whale a message, Price said.
“We will have a ‘Whale Mail’ box set up in Downtown Hahira for readers to drop off their blue whale request letter,” she said.
School groups may participate. Price said she will coordinate lunch at a downtown restaurant or the Hahira Depot for these groups at a small cost.
There is no cost to participate in the actual StoryWalk.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings for the full route and for more information.
