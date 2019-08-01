Hahira preps students by donating supplies

HAHIRA – An upcoming farmers market and back-to-school drive will provide elementary and middle school students free school supplies and more here.
The city is partnering with Kelly Barr State Farm to collect school supplies at the market, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 220 W. Main St.
“We are so excited to be a part of the back-to-school supply drive here in Hahira,” Kelly Barr said in a statement. “It’s our goal to collect enough supplies to have a profound impact on the students and teachers.”
Requested items include notebook paper, crayons, scissors, No. 2 pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, washable markers, folders, construction paper, highlighters, tissues, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizers.
Emily Davenport, Hahira Main Street director, said the back-to-school drive helps student thrive at school and life.
“Education is key, and we want to make sure that we’re embracing each of our schools,” she said.
Alongside the drive is a farmers market, which the city began hosting in late May.
Davenport said vendors are always being accepted. Preferred vendors may sell produce and fresh baked goods.
Barr is sponsoring Fifth Day Farm, which will have a petting zoo at the market-drive. Fifth Day will bring goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits and a tortoise, according to organizers.
A Hahira Daylight Donuts and Deli food truck will donate 10 percent of sales to the back-to-school drive, according to city officials. There will also be bins at the event where people can donate goods for the students.
Prior to the event, school supplies are being collected 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Hahira City Hall, 102 S. Church St., or Kelly Barr State Farm, 104 S. Church St.
Students return to Hahira schools Wednesday, Aug. 7.
To become a market vendor, or to learn more information about the drive, call (229) 794-2330.
