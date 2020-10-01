HAHIRA – Georgia Cities Week has been rescheduled Oct. 4-10, according to city officials.
With the theme “Georgia’s Cities: Building the 2020 Vision,” the observance gives cities the chance to share information regarding services they offer to people while also providing an inside glance into city operations and how cities impact residents' quality of life, according to a statement released from Hahira Main Street this week.
Planned activities are coloring, essay writing and drawing contests for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade at Hahira Middle School and Hahira Elementary School, the statement said.
Winners will be announced Friday, Oct. 9. Prizes are a family-four pack to Wild Adventures Theme Park, two movie passes to Valdosta Stadium Cinemas, two one-hour jumps at Recoil Trampoline Park, a $25 gift card to Five Guys provided by Kelly Barr State Farm, two pizza fun night certificates at Kidz Quest, 12 $5 frozen yogurt gift cards to The Mix and art supplies from Little Leaf Art Studio, the statement said.
According to city officials, the schedule for Georgia Cities Week is:
– 9 a.m. Monday: Breakfast at The Depot for city employees provided by Daylight Donuts.
– Tuesday: Video compilation of residents sharing “Why We Love Hahira” shared on Facebook and Instagram.
– Wednesday: Goodie bag giveaway provided by Hahira Police Department for the first 30 people to stop by Hahira City Hall.
– 5-7 p.m. Thursday: Touch A Truck Event at The Depot; the Hahira Police Department, Hahira Fire Department, Hahira Public Works, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Emergency Management Services will have vehicles at The Depot.
– Friday: National Bike/Walk to School Day; information has been given to HMS and HES to share with students.
