HAHIRA — The Hahira Police Department has been awarded more than half a million dollars in grants to improve public safety.
The state grants were part of an overall budget of $83.5 million for law enforcement agencies across Georgia to address staffing challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
The grants will be used to supplement police staffing, reduce violent crime and invest in technology and equipment.
The grants include $275,847 for staffing, another $275,847 for community-oriented policing strategies and other moves to reduce violent crime in Hahira, and $52,521.50 for technology for expedited record verification and equipment to battle violent crime, according to the statement.
Funding for the awards comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, created by the American Rescue Plan Act. Federal Uniform Guidance rules are applicable for these funds.
