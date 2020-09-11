HAHIRA – With food and music, the city introduces Third Thursdays this fall.
The event debuts 5-8 p.m., Sept. 17, downtown.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to come downtown for an open air activity with the family," said Jennifer Price, interim Hahira Main Street director. "We encourage people to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy dinner and the music in the beautiful depot square."
Food trucks will be present at the event and businesses will extend their store hours, she said.
The city suggests following COVID-19 guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other dates for Third Thursdays are Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.
More information: Hahira Happenings on Facebook, #hahiraishappening on Instagram, jprice@hahiraga.gov and (229) 794-2330.
